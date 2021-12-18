ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed and another injured in overnight NYC shootings

By Dean Balsamini
 4 days ago
Police investigate the fatal shooting in Bensonhurst. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

One man was killed and another hurt in two separate shootings across New York City overnight, police said.

The deadly gunfire erupted at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn, when a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head inside 1428 83rd Street, near 14th Avenue in Bensonhurst, cops said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Cops arrested a 31-year-old man at the scene and recovered a firearm, an NYPD spokeswoman said. Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect and are withholding the name of the victim pending family notification.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in the head at 1428 83rd Street.

Shortly after 3 a.m. in the Bronx, a 28-year-old man was shot “numerous times in the chest” outside Westchester Square, near East Tremont Avenue, following a large dispute, cops said. The wounded man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, police said. There are no arrests.

