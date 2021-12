Maggie MacNeil Crushes World Record for Short Course Worlds Gold in 50 Back. Canada’s Maggie MacNeil is best known for her skills in butterfly, and she is the long course world champion and Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly. She has even made some noise in sprint freestyle, both in college and in relays on the international stage. But she has incredible underwater dolphin kicks, and that skill translates into short course backstroke. Indeed, MacNeil showed those abilities Monday in Abu Dhabi as she stormed to gold in the women’s 50 back, and she destroyed the world record in the process.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO