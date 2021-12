T-Mobile has been busily fighting off scammers and robocalls off of its network. And today, the Un-carrier has released its first ever end-of-year wireless scam report. In the report, T-Mo revealed that there has been an increase of 116% in scam attempts through Dec. 14 of this year. The industry is even predicted to receive 110 billion calls this year. But despite these numbers, T-Mobile has proudly revealed that they were able to block over 21 billion scam calls. This is all thanks to their T-Mobile Scam Shield blocker.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO