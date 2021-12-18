ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldwide Campaign for Neurorights Notches Its First Win

By Eliza Strickland
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government of Chile is taking a stand: Its citizens must be protected from technologies that are capable of mind control, mind reading, or any other nefarious interference with their brains. While such concerns used to be relegated to conspiracy-theory chat rooms and science fiction, now they’re subject to debate by...

