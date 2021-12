If they want to add a Medicare Supplement plan, there is no guarantee that you will be approved. Now that another annual enrollment period is over, it’s good to know when else you can change your Medicare plan, if applicable to you. Enrollment periods are times a person can enroll into Medicare or change existing Medicare plans. There can be separate enrollment periods for Medicare Parts A and B (Original Medicare) and Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO