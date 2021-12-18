ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCCO Radio's Jordana Green announces that her cancer is in remission

By Declan Desmond
 4 days ago
Credit: WCCO Radio

Nearly four months after she stepped back from the microphone to focus on her leukemia battle, WCCO Radio's Jordana Green has some good news to share.

On Friday, the afternoon drive host announced on social media that her cancer is officially in remission, with a screenshot of the confirmation (from her doctor's office) to prove it.

This comes over a year after her diagnosis of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is the most common type of cancer in children but can also occur in adults.

This past August, Green announced she was taking a leave of absence to focus on her health, saying she was facing the possibility of "two more years of treatment."

As the Star Tribune reported, Green made a return to broadcasting duties in September, rejoining co-host Paul Douglas in the studio for the first time in more than a year and a half (as the pandemic had forced her to work from home for much of that time).

She planned to "ease in" to her return by occasionally hosting the show from the studio, the Tribune noted.

Green is a graduate of Syracuse University and came to the Twin Cities from FOX 29 in Philadelphia, starting with a gig as a KARE 11 reporter in 2011, according to her LinkedIn.

