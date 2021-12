Developer Telltale and publisher Deck Nine have partnered up to create the newest title The Expanse A Telltale Series. This is the first new IP to be announced by Telltale since its reformation in 2019. It is being co-developed with Deck Nine, the studio who also made Life is Strange: True Colors. This game will be based on the popular Amazon Prime sci-fi television series The Expanse. It will be a story-driven interaction game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO