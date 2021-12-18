ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Yzerman: Red Wings 'just want to play' despite six including Blashill in COVID-19 protocol

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit – Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman had to make moves behind his bench and on the ice prior to the 8 p.m. Saturday game with the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Head coach Jeff Blashill and starting goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic were put on...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wingsnation.com

Red Wings place Erne, Oesterle, staff member in COVID-19 protocol

The bad COVID-19 news keeps piling up for the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings added forward Adam Erne, defenseman Jordan Oesterle, and a member of the club’s support staff to the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday. With Erne and Oesterle now sidelined, here...
NHL
CBS Detroit

Detroit Red Wings, 9 Other NHL Teams Shut Down Due To COVID-19

(CBS Detroit/AP) — More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend after the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators paused all activities Monday because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players. The Blue Jackets had games...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
MLive.com

Red Wings add two more players to long COVID protocol list

The number of Detroit Red Wings on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list continues to grow. The team announced on Tuesday that forward Adam Erne, defenseman Jordan Oesterle and an unnamed member of the support staff were placed in protocol. The Red Wings now have 11 players in COVID protocol,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs, Red Wings announce more additions to COVID protocol

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, both off for the next several days, announced more additions to the COVID protocol. Toronto placed David Kampf, Ilya Mikheyev, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin and goaltending coach Steve Briere in the protocol, while Detroit added Adam Erne, Jordan Oesterle and a member of the support staff.
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings prospects taking center stage at world junior hockey tournament

Detroit — Red Wings fans, heck NHL fans in general, in need of a hockey fix are in luck. With the NHL in a quicker-than-anticipated holiday break, the focus this weekend will be on the annual World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, this year.
NHL
detroitsportsnation.com

Three more names land on Detroit Red Wings COVID-19 list

The COVID-19 list for the Detroit Red Wings continues to grow. Earlier this afternoon, they announced that forward Adam Erne, defenseman Jordan Oesterle, and an unnamed member of the support staff have been placed on the list:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taro Hirose
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Danny Dekeyser
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Riley Barber
Person
Calvin Pickard
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Alex Tanguay
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#The New Jersey Devils#The Red Wings#Twitter#Grand Rapids Griffins#The Toronto Marlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey

Comments / 0

Community Policy