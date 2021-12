OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday announced the recovery of a suspect vehicle similar to the one they were seeking in connection with the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita nearly a month ago. The press conference held Monday afternoon by Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne L. Armstrong began with a two minute and 13 second moment of silence, one second for each of the 133 victims of homicide in the city so far this year. Armstrong went on to say that officers had recovered a car that was similar to the white...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO