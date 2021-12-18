ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cape Cod News 12/18/2021

capecoddaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday December 18, 2021 - 10:41:21 am (6 hours, 42 minutes ago) | via WordPress Tag Cape Cod ». Right before sunrise clouds thickened on the eastern horizon. It was like a race which the clouds wo. Full Story. BOLO: Fleeing 27-year-old male reportedly struck Falmouth Police cruiser, allegedly...

capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod hospital beds filled to capacity as COVID-19 cases rise

HYANNIS — Cape Cod Healthcare officials canceled elective surgeries at Cape Cod Hospital on Thursday and Friday as a rising number of COVID-19 cases helped fill every patient bed in the Hyannis hospital. “The fact of the matter is, we’re exceptionally busy,” said Michael Lauf, Cape Cod Healthcare president and CEO, on Thursday. ...
FALMOUTH, MA
In Homeland Security

EDM Wednesday Briefing: No Contaminated Water for Cape Cod Bay

Emergency and disaster management briefing for December 8, 2021: Extended power outages continue on Hawaii Island; there was no tsunami threat after a swarm of earthquakes occurred off the coast of Oregon; Easton High School was evacuated after it received bomb and violence threats; plans to shore up the Millennium Tower will continue in the face of additional sinking; the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin County; several barges broke loose and halted traffic on the Mississippi River; officials in Iceland raised the alert level to Orange for the Grímsvötn volcano; and as decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant continues, Holtec International announced that it will not be releasing contaminated water into Cape Cod Bay.
EASTON, MD
capecoddaily.com

Mashpee Seeking Dialogue with Joint Base Cape Cod on Gun Range

MASHPEE – As the proposed multi-purpose machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod undergoes review by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, Mashpee town officials are offering to host a dialogue with base officials on the controversial range. A presentation was planned for this week on the matter, but due to how late… .
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicle crash sends one to Cape Cod Hospital

HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash happened sometime after 8 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Cumberland Farms store. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts to Set New Guidelines to Avoid Egg Shortage

BOSTON (AP) – A potential egg shortage in Massachusetts has pushed state lawmakers to implement a new set of standards for the egg industry, averting the projected scarcity in 2022. The Boston Globe reported on Sunday that lawmakers agreed to add new standards to a 2016 animal welfare law that required eggs and meat… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wicked Local

Did you know the 'Corridor of Death' is the deadliest intersection in the state?

How many more people have to die or be injured before the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) makes improvements to the intersection of Mystic Avenue near Shore drive, what local residents call the "Corridor of Death?" That's the question many activists and city officials were asking on Twitter following another...
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts Activates National Guard to Support Hospitals

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says he will activate up to 500 members of the National Guard to support understaffed hospitals across the state facing a surge of COVID-19 patients and to bolster non-emergency medical transportation needs. The state announced Tuesday that up to 300 Guard members will… .
HEALTH
capecoddaily.com

Local Housing Non-Profit Receives $25,000 Grant

HYANNIS – A grant of $25,000 has been given to Champ Homes by the Yawkey Foundation. Champ Homes is a non-profit which provides housing and support to Cape residents that are homeless or near homeless. The grant will be going towards the non-profit’s Your and Young Adult (YYA) Group, a part of their Transitional… .
CHARITIES

