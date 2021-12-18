What is the RuneScape Premier Club?

This year’s Digital Australia report found, as a country, Australians spent more time playing digital games than watching free-to-air TV during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns. Whether you’re new to playing or you’re a seasoned gamer, what better way to celebrate Australia’s love for games than by exploring some of the best home-grown games you can play this summer. Here are five of my most recommended Australian games, from beautiful story-based experiences you can sink into alone, to hilarious multiplayer games perfect for playing with family and friends. Florence (2018), Mountains Studio Available on Android, iOS, PC and Nintendo Switch, Mountains’...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO