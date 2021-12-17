NBA 2K22 MyTEAM: Hoopsmas Promo Rewards, Packs & Launch Date

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are releasing more Non-Fungible Tokens.
On Thursday, the team announced their collaboration with blanksoles for the “Laidback Lions.”
Now is your chance to claim a genesis Laidback Lion NFT!
Your ticket into a unique community of Sacramento Kings fans, and membership to “The Jungle” pic.twitter.com/l7gZsvP5pi
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 23, 2021
A total of 20 unique NFTs will be available.
“As the metaverse becomes a reality, we are excited to provide fans exclusive activations that have never been possible before,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement.
NFTs are data part of a blockchain. However, unlike with cryptocurrency, the NFT...
