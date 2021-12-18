ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTFO Rapper Kangol Passes Away, Twitter Salutes The Legend

By Alvin aqua Blanco
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Rapper and Hip-Hp pioneer Kangol Kid , born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, of UTFO fame has passed away. He was 55 years old.

Early reports say Kangol passed away early Saturday morning (Dec. 18). Kangol had been bravely battling colon cancer, after being diagnosed about a year ago, and recently was paid a visit by LL Cool J in the hospital.

As a member of UTFO (short for Untouchable Force Organization), which included the Educated Rapper, Doctor Ice, and Mix Master Ice, the quarter enjoyed early success, most known for their 1984 hit “Roxanne Roxanne,” which inspired a gang of answer records.

Kangol’s UTFO groupmate Educated Rapper passed away in 2017.

Hip-Hop heads who know their history, along with fellow legends including Pete Rock, Big Daddy Kane, Diamond D and more, have been honoring Kangol since news of his death hit the Internets

See more well-deserved salutes in the gallery. Rest In Power Kangol.

This story is developing.

Bossip

Twitter Dragged Big Sean Over His Alleged Love For Beckys & Biracial Women

Rapper Big Sean sent a special shout-out to Black women for being magic in a recent interview but unfortunately, the praise sent social media into a tizzy, with viewers accusing the star of pandering. Nonbelievers of the rapper, who is currently in a relationship with singer Jhene Aiko, felt like he was being superficial with his words due to his romantic past.
