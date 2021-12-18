ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Eight-man Nancy survive French Cup siege at Troyes

World Soccer Talk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis (AFP) – Second-division Nancy had three players sent off but still hung on to beat Ligue 1 Troyes on penalties in the French Cup last 64 on Saturday. Nancy, bottom of Ligue 2 collected their first yellow card when defender Souleymane Karamoko was booked after seven...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

African players in Europe: Mahrez nets in City goal spree

Paris (AFP) – Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez took his Manchester City goal tally to 11 in all competitions this season by scoring the third in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United at the weekend. The winger is among many Premier League stars set to compete at the Africa Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Unfancied Trabzonspor take Turkish football by storm

Trabzon (Turkey) (AFP) – Trabzonspor supporter Samet Kordali is “100 percent sure” that his unfancied club from Turkey’s Black Sea coast will finally lift the first title of his lifetime. And when that day comes at the end of the season in May, the northeastern city...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jung
World Soccer Talk

Salernitana out of Serie A if not sold by end of year, says Italian FA chief

Rome (AFP) – Salernitana’s troubles got deeper on Tuesday after Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina said the Serie A club must be sold by the end of the year or be kicked out of the league. Promoted to Italy’s top flight this season, Salernitana immediately fell foul of...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Africa Cup of Nations goes ahead as planned – Motsepe

Yaoundé (AFP) – African football chief Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Tuesday that the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned in Cameroon next month. “I am going to watch, on the 9th of January, Cameroon and Burkina Faso,” Motsepe said, dispelling rumours that the already delayed continental showpiece could fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Scottish, Welsh sport to be ‘spectator-free’ to combat Omicron

London (AFP) – Scottish sports events will become “effectively spectator-free” as part of a drive to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday. Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that crowds at outdoor public events would be capped at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Police arrest three Parisian fans for cup violence

Paris (AFP) – Three Parisian fans have been arrested for their part in incidents that halted a cup match between Paris FC and Lyon, police announced on Tuesday. The game on Friday was stopped at half-time after fans fled onto the field as flares and smoke bombs were thrown around and fighting broke out in the stands at the Charlety stadium in Paris.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troyes#Siege#Paris#Red Card#Bastia#Sarre Union
World Soccer Talk

Napoli’s Osimhen ‘available’ for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

Milan (AFP) – Victor Osimhen said Tuesday that he will be available to play for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations despite currently being out of action while recovering from a smashed cheekbone. Napoli forward Osimhen looked certain to miss out on the continental tournament, which is scheduled...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

My Rock and Roll Football Story by Paul Mariner, A Review

Review: World Soccer Talk’s Robert Hay Jr. details the autobiography of Paul Mariner, My Rock and Roll Football Story. Universal shock and dismay in the soccer world came in response to the passing of Paul Mariner this summer. Mariner was the epitome of a ‘jack-of-all-trades’. Mariner won near universal...
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Glasgow (AFP) – Hibernian appointed former Celtic and Aston Villa forward Shaun Maloney as the club’s new manager on Monday. Maloney succeeds Jack Ross after working as an assistant manager to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez for the past three years. The former Scottish international has signed a three-and-a-half-year...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Tottenham to appeal ‘incredible’ expulsion from Europe – Conte

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte described UEFA’s decision throw his side out of the Europa Conference League as “incredible” and suggested Spurs will launch an appeal through the courts. Spurs were handed a 3-0 defeat for their final group stage match against Rennes after...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

London (AFP) – Manchester United on Tuesday reopened their Carrington training ground following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the postponement of two Premier League matches. United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their matches at Brentford and at home against Brighton were subsequently called...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool skipper Henderson voices player welfare concern

London (AFP) – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson fears player welfare is too low down the list of football’s priorities as the English game continues to grapple with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly

Al-Rayyan (Qatar) (AFP) – Taher Mohamed and Akram Tawfik played key roles as Al Ahly of Egypt edged Raja Casablanca of Morocco 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win a CAF Super Cup thriller in Qatar on Wednesday. Mohamed levelled during the final minute of regular time...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Ramos sent off as PSG snatch draw with struggling Lorient

Paris (AFP) – Sergio Ramos was sent off as Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a 1-1 draw away at Ligue 1 strugglers Lorient thanks to Mauro Icardi’s injury-time equaliser on Wednesday. In their final outing of 2021, PSG trailed in Brittany to Thomas Monconduit’s thunderous first-half strike for Lorient until...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

FIFA seeks to woo member federations with big windfalls for biennial World Cups

Paris (AFP) – FIFA on Monday claimed staging the World Cup every two years would offer enormous financial benefits for its member federations as president Gianni Infantino expressed hope that the highly controversial plans will not be derailed by opposition from Europe and South America. Infantino was speaking after...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Barcelona, Man City agree fee for Torres – reports

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Barcelona have agreed a fee worth an initial 55 million euros ($62 million, £47 million) for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, according to reports in Spain and England on Wednesday. The Spanish international, 22, joined City from Valencia for a fee of just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos, say reports

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Premier League clubs have decided against a temporary halt to the season, according to reports on Monday, despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced mass postponements. Just four of the weekend’s scheduled 10 games went ahead as Britain battles record numbers of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy