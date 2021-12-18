Here are some holiday gathering tips for caregivers as COVID-19 continues to spread
Over 53 million Americans are providing unpaid care to family or friends. Caregiving is on the rise, the new variant is continuing, and the restrictions that come with it are adding to caregivers' stress. Chicago caregiving expert and co-author of "The Confident Patient," Wendy Benson offers tips to reduce stress over the holiday season. Focus on healthy habits: Small changes can make a big difference. Seek Balance: Don't be afraid to put other things "on hold" or say no. Get Emotional Support: Reach out to your network for support and encouragement.
