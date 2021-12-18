ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

WANTED: Somerset officials looking for four people wanted on warrants

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are asking the public’s help in finding four individuals that are wanted on warrants.

The Somerset Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department are looking for these individuals:

US Marshals searching for Pa. man wanted for sexual assault, kidnapping
  • Albert Marody, 34, Friedens Area- Wanted for disposes chemical waste.
  • Eric Stanton, 38, Jennerstown Area- Wanted for fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
  • Brock Peterson, 47, Stoystown Area- Wanted for DUI.
  • Amber Tressler, 40, Boswell Area- Wanted for theft of retail services.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tHKI_0dQWpgVR00
Courtesy of Somerset Department of Emergency Services Facebook

Anyone with information regarding the individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.

Comments / 0

