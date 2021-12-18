ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL BRINGS IN EVEN STRICTER PROTOCOLS FOR PLAYERS; INSIDER BELIEVES SHUT DOWN IS INEVITABLE

Cover picture for the articleAmid rising COVID-19 case counts, arenas going to 50 percent capacity and games taking place without fans, the NHL is bringing in even stricter COVID protocols for players to follow. "The NHL is putting [in] a new covid protocol that will be re-evaluated on January 7th," said Renaud Lavoie...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
