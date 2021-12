After weeks of teasing that the pair was on the outs, AJ Styles and Omos finally split as a tag team on this week's Monday Night Raw. The pair were featured on Miz TV where Miz attempted to further drive the wedge between the two, all while Styles claimed they were back on the same page and should start going after every championship on Raw together. Omos was interrupted by the Mysterios before they had the chance to speak, then opted to not tag himself into the subsequent tag match. Styles, recognizing the betrayal, shouted that he never should've taken Omos under his wing and called him a piece of trash.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO