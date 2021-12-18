Trophy delight for King and Heskin with Tritonic

Tritonic returned to the scene of his first success over jumps last season to land the valuable Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot

The four-year-old, trained by Alan King, confirmed the promise of his early days over the smaller obstacles that included victory in the Grade Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton in February with a sterling display in a highly-competitive event.

Global Citizen and No Ordinary Joe set a strong gallop from the start and there were plenty in with chances as the field turned for home with two flights left.

Adrian Heskin produced Tritonic (8-1) to strike the front and hold the challenge of Onemorefortheroad by two and three-quarter lengths. Garry Clermont was half a length away in third place.

King said: “The Greatwood Hurdle probably manned him up a bit – he has never been as quick in his life over hurdles. Clearly he has come forward for it.

“I did hope he would run well, but it is just not a race four-year-olds win. He was just so much sharper over his hurdles than he was at Cheltenham and I read this morning that he might not be a Cheltenham horse and they might be right because twice he has really disappointed. Maybe he is a better horse around here.

“I would imagine he will go to the Schweppes – or the Betfair Hurdle as I think it is called.”

Heskin said: “Kempton was the blow away (moment) last year and then he went to Cheltenham and let us down a little bit. Each time we have gone to Cheltenham we thought he hasn’t handled it, but we were really looking forward to getting him back on this track.

“They went a strong gallop early and I was flat to the boards until the second-last when he came back on the bridle. He is a very smart horse – to do that as a four-year-old was very impressive.

“We had a plan and we changed our plan as we came into the parade ring and I’m glad we did as I was able to ride him with a bit more free reign and ride him as cool as ice. I knew they would go very hard and you can’t keep the gallop going.

“I didn’t expect him to pick up like that though!”

