ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Trophy delight for King and Heskin with Tritonic

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mc2bY_0dQWpASJ00

Tritonic returned to the scene of his first success over jumps last season to land the valuable Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot

The four-year-old, trained by Alan King, confirmed the promise of his early days over the smaller obstacles that included victory in the Grade Two Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton in February with a sterling display in a highly-competitive event.

Global Citizen and No Ordinary Joe set a strong gallop from the start and there were plenty in with chances as the field turned for home with two flights left.

Adrian Heskin produced Tritonic (8-1) to strike the front and hold the challenge of Onemorefortheroad by two and three-quarter lengths. Garry Clermont was half a length away in third place.

King said: “The Greatwood Hurdle probably manned him up a bit – he has never been as quick in his life over hurdles. Clearly he has come forward for it.

“I did hope he would run well, but it is just not a race four-year-olds win. He was just so much sharper over his hurdles than he was at Cheltenham and I read this morning that he might not be a Cheltenham horse and they might be right because twice he has really disappointed. Maybe he is a better horse around here.

“I would imagine he will go to the Schweppes – or the Betfair Hurdle as I think it is called.”

Heskin said: “Kempton was the blow away (moment) last year and then he went to Cheltenham and let us down a little bit. Each time we have gone to Cheltenham we thought he hasn’t handled it, but we were really looking forward to getting him back on this track.

“They went a strong gallop early and I was flat to the boards until the second-last when he came back on the bridle. He is a very smart horse – to do that as a four-year-old was very impressive.

“We had a plan and we changed our plan as we came into the parade ring and I’m glad we did as I was able to ride him with a bit more free reign and ride him as cool as ice. I knew they would go very hard and you can’t keep the gallop going.

“I didn’t expect him to pick up like that though!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

For Pleasure delights Hales with Plumpton win

Alex Hales was thrilled to see stable star For Pleasure open his account over fences with a dominant front-running display at Plumpton. The six-year-old won four times over hurdles last year – including a Grade Two triumph at Cheltenham – before going on to finish third in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival.
SPORTS
newschain

Morrison wants rain to aid Not So Sleepy’s Kempton bid

Hughie Morrison is keeping his fingers crossed for a rainy Christmas Day ahead of Not So Sleepy’s outing in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day. The nine-year-old posted a career best effort when dead-heating with Epatante to share Grade One glory in last month’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
SPORTS
newschain

Tritonic in line to take on Epatante in Christmas Hurdle cracker

Tritonic could take on Epatante in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, which will come just eight days after his Ascot win. Alan King’s four-year-old, who was a big fancy for last year’s Triumph Hurdle where he disappointed, bounced back to form at the weekend in a valuable handicap.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan King
newschain

Greaneteen primed for potential Shishkin clash at Kempton

Paul Nicholls is eager to let Greaneteen take on Shishkin in next week’s Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton. The seven-year-old would have to shoulder a Grade One penalty, but that was well earned given his display in the Tingle Creek at Sandown. Beaten just two lengths in the...
SPORTS
newschain

Secret Reprieve returns to Chepstow for Welsh National defence

Evan Williams’ Secret Reprieve will return to scene of his last success when he bids to defend his Coral Welsh Grand National title at Chepstow on Monday. The seven-year-old has not run since winning the race in January, after waterlogging caused the postponement of the fixture from its usual post-Christmas slot.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy