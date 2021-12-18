Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting of Baltimore police officer

BALTIMORE, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley .

The Baltimore Police Department announced the arrest of Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, for the ambush-style shooting that occurred on December 16, 2021, in the 4400-block of Pennington Avenue.

Investigators believe the perpetrators of Officer Holley’s shooting fled that scene, went to the 600-block of Lucia Avenue, and then committed a homicide.

Both suspects are being criminally charged in connection with the shooting of Officer Holley. Additionally, the suspects are being charged in the homicide shooting that occurred on the 600-block of Lucia Avenue, approximately two hours later. Investigators were able to locate and recover two weapons in a Baltimore County home believed to have been used in both incidents.

“These incidents are tragic reminders of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore. Life is precious and sacred, but unfortunately, there are those who have no regard for it,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “BPD is committed to the preservation of the lives of everyone in our City. We will always work to bring justice to all victims of violence. I could not be more proud of the work of the entire Baltimore Police Department and of the speed and skill in which the investigations were conducted.”

“The cowards responsible for the attack on Officer Keona Holley are in custody thanks to the diligent detective work of the Baltimore Police Department and support from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “No family should have to endure this type of heartache over the holidays, so please keep Officer Holley’s family and the entire community in your prayers. As Officer Holley continues to fight for her life, we all must commit to the mission of building a safer Baltimore.”

“I cannot thank Commissioner Harrison and the Baltimore Police Department enough for their incredible work in apprehending the perpetrator of these heinous acts so quickly,” Mosby added. “I especially want to acknowledge the homicide detectives that worked the case, specifically Detective Ceasar Mohamed and Detective David Moynihan, as well as one of my best homicide prosecutors, Shaundria Hanna, who because of their relentless commitment to the city have worked nearly round-stop and around-the-clock since yesterday to ensure some measure of accountability in apprehending the perpetrators of this offense. Because of them, the citizens of Baltimore will rest better knowing that these brazen criminals are off the street.”

Officer Holley remains on life support in the intensive care unit at Shock Trauma. Her condition is critical but stable, according to WJZ .

Holley was seated in her patrol car In Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when someone opened fire into the vehicle , police said. Shot multiple times, Holley was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

