Immigration

On Mexico’s southern border, the latest migration surge is Haitian

By NPR News
wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Haitian migrants who had lived in South...

www.wuft.org

Vibe

Haitian Migrants Seek Refugee Status In Mexico

A new report finds a surge in Haitian migrants seeking asylum, refugee status, and other protections at Mexico’s southern border. According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials have told migrants they are unable to leave the city of Tapachula without proper travel documents or a humanitarian visa that allows them to freely travel through the country. Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates almost 130,000 migrants, half of them Haitian, will have applied for some type of protection by the end of the year. Many of the migrants have endured journeys that can last years, several with the goal of making it to the...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

2021 Notebook: Children stream in through the Mexico border

This year was always expected to be busy on the Mexican border. President Joe Biden, who took office in January, promised to be a more welcoming president than his predecessor, President Donald Trump. That was enough to encourage migrants to try to come to the United States. But arrivals exceeded expectations: Children traveling alone shattered previous highs in March. The Border Patrol encountered migrants in South Texas more often than ever this summer. Haitian refugees streamed in. Associated Press journalists involved in the coverage helped reunite lost children with their families, followed others as they began their new lives in the U.S., and told the world about those who weren’t as lucky.
MEXICO, MO
kawc.org

Haitian migrant describes months-long journey to border near Yuma

A small group of migrants from Haiti arrived Sunday morning at the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma. KAWC’s Victor Calderón met up with them while they waited to make contact with U.S. Border Patrol agents. The group of 11 Haitian migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border early Sunday after...
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Yuma declares local emergency over surge of migrants at Mexico border

PHOENIX — Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls proclaimed a local emergency Thursday over what he said is a surge of migrants entering the city at the Mexico border. Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Wednesday about 6,000 people had crossed into Yuma over the previous five days.
YUMA, AZ
Daily Mail

Two migrants from Nicaragua and Colombia are the first to be deported from US under reinstated Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy: Up to 50 migrants to be returned daily to Ciudad Juárez

U.S. authorities sent the first two migrants back to Mexico under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' policy. Enrique Manzanares from Nicaragua and another man from Colombia were walked over from El Paso, Texas, across the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge and turned over to their counterparts in Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
Jamestown Sun

First migrants sent to Mexico from US in reboot of Trump-era scheme

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States has returned the first two migrants to Mexico since restarting a program begun under the Trump administration to remove asylum seekers from U.S. soil, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday. The United States and Mexico last week...
IMMIGRATION
Belarusian migrants seeking asylum at US-Mexico border

A group of 17 migrants from the European country Belarus are along the U.S.-Mexico border after fleeing in response to government crackdowns to protests. Until now, Belarusians made up only a handful of detentions by U.S. immigration officers. "From the first evening of the protests, a lot of police and...
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Mexico Urges US Migration Rethink After Horror Crash Kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Bodies draped in white sheets lined the roadside near Tuxtla Gutierrez in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbp.gov

Readout of Visit to Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner

Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Troy Miller led a CBP delegation to Mexico on Dec. 6-8, 2021. SOPDOC Miller met with numerous Mexican officials and governors in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico. SOPDOC Miller met with INM Commissioner Dr. Francisco Garduno-Yanez and staff to provide awareness of current irregular migrant flows, ongoing efforts, and requests for additional support in key areas including the air environment which serves as a primary vehicle for irregular migrants utilizing the air environment to reach the southwest border.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Arizona’s Ducey calls on Biden to act after migrants rush border: ‘Mr. President, do something – do anything’

Arizona’s Republican governor said Tuesday he plans to deploy the state’s National Guard personnel and strategize with Border Patrol officials after thousands of migrants rushed the state’s border with Mexico in recent days, according to reports. Gov. Doug Ducey traveled to Yuma, saying the state’s border crisis has been "escalating"...
ARIZONA STATE
Direct Relief

In a Shelter on the Mexico—U.S. Border, a Small Moment of Triumph

Working in shelters near the U.S./Mexico border, providers practice challenging medical care under limited time constraints. Shelter residents “have everything that other people have, and then some things because they’ve made an arduous journey,” such as broken bones, said Dr. Kathy Fischer, a physician associated with the University of California, San Diego, and the medical director of a team working in local shelters run by Jewish Family Services of San Diego and Catholic Charities, Inc. “We see people right after [the Department of Homeland Security] releases them from detention or custody, and all the people are going to be leaving within one or two days,”
SAN DIEGO, CA

