Miami (CBSMiami) — The first day of winter may not mean much to us here in South Florida. We’ve already seen a cold front or two, the next hurricane season is still months away, and temperatures still manage to climb above 80 degrees when the sun is shining. The impacts here are mostly seen at first as the sun’s rays start shining a little longer each day. Eventually, the sun “feels” a little stronger as the Sun’s angle starts to increase and takes less and less time to give us a sunburn. The solstice is experienced worldwide. Here in the northern hemisphere,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO