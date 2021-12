It's official: the NHL will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league announced today that with the regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, it is no longer feasible for the players to head to China. Those games will be rescheduled during the period from Feb. 6-22 that was originally set to be the Olympic break.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO