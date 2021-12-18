The shortage of volunteer firefighters

At first look, it seems simple. There’s a building with big doors that open to reveal large firetrucks, and there are people moving around inside. They’re waiting for a call to action, a signal that somebody’s house or business is in danger – it’s on fire. And then, they spring into action, climb on one or more trucks, and drive off to put out the fire. Right?

No, not exactly, because there’s a lot going on behind the scenes, things that are not easily seen from the outside. And when somebody finally explains it to you, it’s like standing in front of an open fire hydrant: the information just pours over you. And then you begin to understand the complexity of running fire services, even in a small town like Newberry, and in a rural county such as ours. We did so recently with three local safety officials: Newberry City Chief Kieth Minick, Newberry County Emergency Services Coordinator Tommy Long and Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster. They all agreed: there is a looming problem that isn’t widely acknowledged, a growing shortage of volunteer firefighters across the county. It’s much the same with emergency rescue services.

In the past, volunteer firefighters were available in numbers generally adequate to cover most situations. As society has changed and rural counties have switched from mainly agricultural to a mix of agriculture and light industrial, the number of people available to volunteer has dropped significantly. As one person put it, “You can’t walk away from job at a plant and say ‘I’ll be back when the fire’s out.’”

And then, of course, there’s population growth, with the number of houses and other business and residential buildings in rural areas increasing along with the population. More people, more buildings, more need for fire and other emergency services. And then there’s industrial development. It’s not easy to add those emergency services.

We met Chief Minick at the Otis Whitaker fire station on Wilson Road, across from Walmart. Chief Minick says, “Take, for example, what’s required to become a fire fighter: at a minimum, 140 hours of training. Say someone walks in the door and says ‘I want to be a volunteer fire fighter.’ You can’t just put someone on a truck and send them out with the others. They can’t go into a house or building that’s on fire, because at best they’d be a danger to themselves and to others. You have to send them for training, a couple of nights a week and on weekends, for about three months. That takes commitment on both sides. Serious commitment – and time away from families.” “And then there’s outfitting the person before you can send them to training. A helmet, my helmet, can be passed around to everyone in the department and it would probably fit. But the pants, jacket, and boots…That’s not ‘one size fits all,’ and to dress a person in proper equipment can cost from $3,000 to $3,200. So once again, you need commitment from people. And you have to have the financial resources available to make those purchases.”

The Newberry City Fire Department is operated by 18 career fire fighters. It’s what they do for a living. There is a maximum staffing of six firefighters per shift among three shifts. The City Fire Department has 20 volunteer firefighters that support coverage in the city with the career staff. Out in the county, in most cases today, many of the volunteers have full time jobs where they can’t leave work. While the city has agreed to provide emergency backup for Newberry County’s 11 rural fire districts if necessary, the city fire department’s primary mission is serving city residents, and rural districts are expected to provide primary backup for each other.

Newberry County provides a small stipend of $500 to active volunteer firefighters. The state of South Carolina also provides a tax credit of $3,000. But the stipend and tax credit are dependent on fulfilling a minimum number of hours of service. Again, more time away from work and family. “It’s a big commitment,” says Chief Minick, “and one that’s not easy to fulfill.”

Newberry City Fire Department sponsors the Career Center’s Junior Firefighter Program. Completing that program earns graduates the Firefighter 1 certificate. Newberry County and Newberry City share a recruitment and retention position that supports this program with hands on instruction and recruitment.

Firetrucks are not cheap. A basic truck can cost around $350,000 while a ladder truck can run $1 million. There is one ladder truck in Newberry County, and it was a joint purchase by the city and county and responds to city and county calls as designated by dispatch policies.

There’s another wrinkle: the more complex a truck, the more people are required to operate it. “At a minimum,” said Chief Minick, “you need 3 people to operate that ladder truck: a driver, an operator, and someone to climb up the ladder. Those positions aren’t all interchangeable and require separate training.”

“Say you have a fire in a tall building,” Chief Minick continued. “At a minimum, you’ll need three people to drive and operate the ladder truck. Then, you’ll need people to go into the building. In addition, it may be necessary to put people on the roof to open it up and allow smoke and toxic fumes to escape. You could easily have 12 people on one fire call.” Keep in mind: the city has six professional firefighters on duty at all times. That means calling people in, whether professionals off duty, or volunteers.

Emergency Services Coordinator Tommy Long discussed the equipment out in the rural fire districts, of which there are 11 Newberry County, plus a hazardous materials unit.

“Some of those trucks are upwards of 40 years old. It’s not just a matter of having new and shiny things, parts and seals wear out and need to be replaced, and the older equipment gets, the harder it is to find replacement parts,” he said.

For what it’s worth, Newberry is not alone in this situation.

“It’s happening in a lot of places,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Richland County now has 90 open firefighter positions, and they’re struggling to fill them.”

In an upcoming article, we’ll discuss a key factor in dealing with the issue: funding.