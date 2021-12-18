U of M vs TN game cancelled due to COVID-19
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a tweet Saturday morning, the Memphis Basketball team said that today’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
In their tweet, they said that all tickets will be refunded at the original point-of-purchase.
