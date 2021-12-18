ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U of M vs TN game cancelled due to COVID-19

By Stuart Rucker
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a tweet Saturday morning, the Memphis Basketball team said that today’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

In their tweet, they said that all tickets will be refunded at the original point-of-purchase.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.

