Windpark Fryslân, the world’s largest freshwater wind farm that sits in the Netherlands’ Lake IJssel, is now fully commissioned. The 382.7 megawatt (MW) Windpark Fryslân is around 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) off the Frisian coast, in the north of the Netherlands and parts of northwestern Germany. It features 89 Siemens Gamesa 4.3 MW wind turbines that have been in operation since November.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO