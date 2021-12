An up-and-down season for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continued on Tuesday. LA fell 108-88 to the Phoenix Suns to drop to 16-16 on the year. To say it hasn’t been a smooth ride for the purple and gold thus far would be an understatement. The Lakers have been hit by injuries, including ones to James and Anthony Davis. Now, they have several players sitting out due to COVID protocols, though to be fair, so does pretty much every team in the league at this point.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO