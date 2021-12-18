ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

Cover picture for the articleUntil recently, the Green Bay Packers playing the Baltimore Ravens this weekend would have been viewed as a potential Super Bowl LVI preview. The Packers (10-3) have sure lived up to their end of the bargain, Aaron Rodgers guiding his team to wins in three of their past four games as...

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.
Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Has Message For Browns Fans

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, wants Browns fans to know the quarterback did everything possible to get back on the field. After news came down that Baker would remain out for Monday’s game against the Raiders, Emily Mayfield tweeted a statement to the Dawg Pound. “Super frustrating since [Baker]...
What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
Browns Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Baker Mayfield

The COVID-ravaged Cleveland Browns could be without 20 players for the team’s Monday evening matchup against the Raiders. Unfortunately, quarterback Baker Mayfield will be one of them. Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Browns QB will miss the team’s pivotal Week 15 game. “[Browns] QBs Baker...
First Call: James Harrison on T.J. Watt setting Steelers' sack record; Le'Veon Bell wants to box; Ravens miss another 2-point try

In Monday’s “First Call,” James Harrison congratulates T.J. Watt on breaking his Pittsburgh Steelers single-season sacks record. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some interesting comments on the Steelers’ rushing game. Antonio Brown will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Le’Veon Bell wants to try celebrity boxing.
Browns get screwed by refs with brutal pass interference call (Video)

The Cleveland Browns were up against it facing the Raiders with a number of starters missing due to COVID and the refs decided to add another hurdle. Not much was normal about the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. For starters, they kicked off on Monday at 5 p.m. ET after the game originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.
NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
Look: Browns Fan’s Reaction To Final Play Of Game Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns got off to a sluggish start this Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, trailing 10-0 at halftime. Despite not having their head coach and starting quarterback, they made a furious comeback in the second half. Browns quarterback Nick Mullens gave the Browns a 14-13 lead with less...
Aaron Rodgers isn't surprised Ravens went for two at end of game: 'They didn't feel like they could stop us'

John Harbaugh's decision to go for two and the win -- rather than kick the extra point and tie it with less than a minute left in regulation -- generated controversy around the NFL about whether he made the right call. From the other sideline, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers weren't surprised the Baltimore Ravens went for the win instead of playing for overtime.
Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 16

So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
