Celebration Bowl: The Revolution will be Televised, A New Champion Will Rise in HBCU Football

In a few hours, the revolution will be televised, and a new champion in HBCU football will rise at the Celebration Bowl.

THE CHAMPION HAS ALREADY BEGUN TO WIN

The final scoreboard won't determine this new champion.

If you've read the storylines and writers' bylines, you've taken note of the diversity of thought, prose, and authors who chose to cover a lost subject — HBCU Football .

Three-letter to four-letter broadcasters, radio show jocks, obscure sportswriters, to podcasters have weighed in their opinions this week. Shocking developments to most weren't as surprising and unwelcomed to others -fans, alumni, and admirers of HBCU football.

Is the power change is on the horizon? No, it has landed.

Deion Sanders, HC of Jackson State University; Credit: JSU Athletics

THIS REVOLUTION WILL BE TELEVISED

The iconic vocalist Gil Scott-Heron penned and pseudo-rapped these words, "THE REVOLUTION WILL NOT BE TELEVISED."

I beg to differ.

At noon on ABC Sports, "THE NEW REVOLUTION WILL BE TELEVISED."

The leading character will be a newcomer collegiate head coach named Deion Sanders. His supporting cast will suit up and wear the Jackson State logos and uniforms.

I proclaim. Whether JSU wins or falls to South Carolina State on this day, they will still be 2021 HBCU Champions.

He said, "I Believe." He meant, "I Provoke Change."

Maybe it is time that we begin to "believe" this divine appointment that could mean more for the young men of Jackson State than the HBCU landscape.

Coach Deion Sanders has a vision and is determined to fulfill his mission.

One may never know if it's to remain at JSU or one conquer new foes. As the legendary mythical knight Don Quixote, he's dreaming the impossible dream. All HBCU, FCS, and FBS football fans and observers today will be waiting and watching.

The rippling effect of this new champion has already reverberated across the horizon of college football this week — more aftershocks and tremors are expected.

A new HBCU National Champion be crowned in front of 71,000 raucous fans and millions of viewers on this 18th day of December.

Will it be Jackson State or South Carolina State?

We shall see.

