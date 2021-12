It's no exaggeration to point out that the landscape of television has largely changed within the last year — not just the way we talk about it and discuss it, but how we respond to it, especially as a respite from reality. For many, especially those of us who were quarantined in our homes with very few lifelines to reach for, TV shows became one of the most enduring media forms to rely on when all it demanded of us was exactly what we were supposed to be doing already: staying inside.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO