Ever get up to get something, and the moment you walk through the door, you suddenly forget what it was you were going to get? Guess what, that doesn’t mean that you are becoming forgetful. It has to do with the door. The Doorway Effect is a phenomenon wherein a person passing through a doorway may forget what they were doing or thinking about previously. Psychologist believe entering another room creates a mental blockage meaning walking through the door resets memory to make room for a new episode to emerge. Click here to learn more about the doorway effect.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO