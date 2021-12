According to a new report, Epic Games Store is giving out 14 different free games between now and the end of the month, and the first of these four free games being given away next week has been revealed. Unfortunately, the report doesn't name drop what all 14 of these games are, but it appears to be information gathered from datamining. That said, why we will have to wait and see all of these games, users of the digital storefront can, in the meanwhile, look forward to getting Shenmue 3 next week. The leak comes the way of Dealabs, who has built a reputation for leaking the free PlayStation Plus games nearly every month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO