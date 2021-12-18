Goggia and Johnson go 1-2 in World Cup downhill for 3rd time

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour is giving conditional releases to more than two dozen of its members who have signed up to play the Saudi International. The next step is who decides to take the appearance money in exchange for what could be a sharp change in their playing schedule. Henrik Stenson has played the Middle East swing his entire career. He has never played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is the same week as the Saudi International. If he plays this year, he will have to add Pebble Beach in February to his schedule two of the next three years.

