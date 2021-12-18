Hamilton’s Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory S03 E11 12.16.2021 Review

-Originally aired February 23, 1985. -Your hosts are JR and JW. HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL. -Reed knocks Landell on his ass with one punch. Landell tries to play it off as no big thing and dares Reed to hit him again. So Reed just throws another punch and Landell’s dramatic sell is an instant classic. Chinlock by Reed. Bulldog follows as even the commentators point out that this is just a total drubbing. Reed works the leg and whips Landell, but Landell avoids the corner charge and then chokes Reed frantically. Reed comes back with choking of his own, and a tackle finishes. Yeah, Landell definitely has a foot out the door.

