Hamilton’s Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory S03 E11 12.16.2021 Review

December 21st, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. After missing last week’s review, I’m back to a mixed reaction and scattered “welcome back” chants. The show began with Tommaso Ciampa in the ring for some promo time. He immediately called out Bron Breakker and put him over for making a statement at TakeOver. He feels Breakker earned a shot on a big stage like New Year’s Evil but reminded Bron of the last time they wrestled. Bron has all the tools but he’s inexperienced and Ciampa exposed that last time. He got too aggressive with his words and mocking how the Steiner family with react before slapping Bron. The challenger responded by hoisting him up for a press slam that Ciampa was scared of. Bron let him down and handed him the title, adding a cheesy line about the shark smelling blood. That worked to open the show.
