ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hamilton’s Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory S03 E11 12.16.2021 Review

By Ian Hamilton
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton’s Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory S03 E11 12.16.2021 Review. Armani Kayos pinned Mortar in 5:59 (**½) Tracy Williams submitted Leyla Hirsch in 13:57 (***½) Richard Holliday pinned Little Mean Kathleen in 2:04 (NR) Discovery Gauntlet: Victor Chase & JCruz pinned Jos B & Jos A in...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE Splitting Up AJ Styles & Omos

– As previously reported, the tag team of AJ Styles and Omos came to an end last night on WWE Raw. Things broke down after their match with the Mysterios, and Omos refused to tag in, causing Styles to lose the match. Omos eventually dropped AJ Styles with a gorilla press. According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE apparently sped up the plans for the tag team duo to split up.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Tries to Ambush Becky Lynch In New WWE Video

Liv Morgan tried to get the jump on Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WWE Day 1, attacking her in a new video. WWE posted video of Morgan trying to ambush Lynch at a training facility while training, but the woman she attacks with a kendo stick isn’t actually Lynch.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Diamond Dallas Page on Wrestling Randy Savage, Winning World Title, and More

411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Diamond Dallas Page. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show with his usual great introduction of his guest. He mentions DDP is his good friend and former roommate. Austin asks DDP if they ever worked together and DDP says there was a 6 man or 8 man match where Austin knocked the dog piss out of him. Austin says it was during The Invasion and it wasn’t a match, but when Austin returned and attacked everyone before he turned to The Alliance. They take a drink of wine and put over the taste.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhett Titus
Person
Eddie Guerrero
Person
Kimber Lee
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Wants Steve Austin To Have ‘Meaningful’ Role At WrestleMania 38

As previously noted, WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event on April 2 and April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From a creative standpoint, it appears WWE wants one particular legend to have a significant on-screen role at the pay-per-view. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE is interested...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling Ring#E11#Combat#Victor Chase Jcruz#Mark Sterling Vsk#Rickey Shane Page Slade#Twitter#The Higher Society#Bricks#Irish
411mania.com

Full Listing Of WWE Old School Episodes Added to Peacock Today

– WWE has added six episodes of WWE Old School to Peacock, with the following lineups:. *WWF Champion Bob Backlund vs. Big John Studd. *WWF Intercontinental Champion Pedro Morales vs. Don Muraco. *WWF Tag Team Champion Jules Strongbow vs. Ray Stevens. *Jimmy Snuka vs. Buddy Rose. *Superstar Graham vs. Swede...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Spotted Out At Public Venue (Pic)

Brock Lesnar is a badass on WWE TV, but he was snapped having some fun out of character in a recent pic. The @BrockLesnarPic Instagram account shared the photo of Lesnar dancing with someone at a public location somewhere. Details on the location of the photo and the woman’s identity...
WWE
411mania.com

Moose Explains Why He Re-Signed With Impact Over Going to WWE

Moose recently discussed why he decided to re-up with Impact Wrestling instead of going to WWE. The Impact World Champion spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On choosing to re-sign with Impact Wrestling: “It was definitely a hard decision. As...
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (New Japan Detonation) 12.18.2021 Review

Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (New Japan Detonation) 12.18.2021 Review. The DKC & Kevin Knight submitted Brogan Finlay & Jordan Clearwater in 8:08 (**¾) Black Tiger, JR Kratos & Royce Isaacs pinned Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson & David Finlay in 14:05 (***) Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser via referee...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Various News: All Joe Hendry Edition of ROH Week by Week, NY Mets Manager to Appear at ISPW Show

– Today’s ROH Week By Week is an All Joe Hendry Edition. Hendry presents the best moments of his ROH career, which you can see below:. – 80s Wrestling and Inside Heat Sports & Collectibles have announced that former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine will be making a guest appearance at ISPW GrandSLAM on Friday, February 18. As noted, Scotty 2 Hotty is set to work the upcoming event. Here’s the full announcement:
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Battle Of The Belts Will Be A Hour-Long Special

Tony Khan has confirmed the length of the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT. Khan appeared on the Culture State podcast and confirmed reports that the special will be one hour long. “It’s a one hour show,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It’s a one hour event, so...
WWE
411mania.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Adamantly Against’ No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts

With more recent WWE releases, fans have speculated as to the stance of the company when it comes to potentially utilizing no-cut clauses in talent contracts. Fightful Select has more details on WWE, and specifically, Vince McMahon’s position on the idea. According to Fightful, several WWE employees stated that...
WWE
f4wonline.com

JNPO: Pro wrestling year in review - July 2021

As always, this is a free show. Just click the red button below to listen. My first-ever pro wrestling year in review series on Josh Nason's Punch-Out continues with a look at July 2021, a month that saw a somewhat surprising big name cut from WWE, a major AEW tease for August as two free agents were thinking about making their over, "Big Game John" coming back to WWE and more.
NFL
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (2.23.1985) Review

-Originally aired February 23, 1985. -Your hosts are JR and JW. HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL. -Reed knocks Landell on his ass with one punch. Landell tries to play it off as no big thing and dares Reed to hit him again. So Reed just throws another punch and Landell’s dramatic sell is an instant classic. Chinlock by Reed. Bulldog follows as even the commentators point out that this is just a total drubbing. Reed works the leg and whips Landell, but Landell avoids the corner charge and then chokes Reed frantically. Reed comes back with choking of his own, and a tackle finishes. Yeah, Landell definitely has a foot out the door.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
411mania.com

John Morrison to Challenge For AAA Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes

WWE alumnus John Morrison has an AAA Mega Championship match at Rey de Reyes in February. Lucha Libre AAA announced on Wednesday that Morrison, now working under his real name John Hennigan, will face Hijo Del Vikingo for the title at the February 19th show. This marks Morrison’s return to...
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE NXT 2.0 Review 12.21.21

December 21st, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. After missing last week’s review, I’m back to a mixed reaction and scattered “welcome back” chants. The show began with Tommaso Ciampa in the ring for some promo time. He immediately called out Bron Breakker and put him over for making a statement at TakeOver. He feels Breakker earned a shot on a big stage like New Year’s Evil but reminded Bron of the last time they wrestled. Bron has all the tools but he’s inexperienced and Ciampa exposed that last time. He got too aggressive with his words and mocking how the Steiner family with react before slapping Bron. The challenger responded by hoisting him up for a press slam that Ciampa was scared of. Bron let him down and handed him the title, adding a cheesy line about the shark smelling blood. That worked to open the show.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy