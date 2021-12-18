ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the hottest cars in each state

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( iSeeCars ) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars monthly analysis examines which new cars were in the highest demand during the month of November.

Analyzing over 280,000 cars sold in November 2021, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car takes 42.8 days to sell, which is 11 days slower than October’s average of 31.7 days.

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were November’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – November 2021
State Vehicle Average Days to Sell
Alabama Subaru Outback 8.1
Alaska
Arizona Subaru Crosstrek 5.8
Arkansas BMW X7 9.2
California Volkswagen ID.4 5.5
Colorado Kia Telluride 7.2
Connecticut BMW X3 11.7
Delaware
Florida Honda Civic 6.3
Georgia GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 12.6
Hawaii Mazda CX-5 9.3
Idaho
Illinois Honda CR-V 6.3
Indiana Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 7.1
Iowa Honda Accord 12.6
Kansas Ford F-150 23.0
Kentucky Subaru Outback 5.5
Louisiana Toyota RAV4 12.6
Maine
Maryland Subaru Outback 5.7
Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 7.6
Michigan Ford Escape Hybrid 5.4
Minnesota Subaru Outback 15.6
Mississippi Mercedes-Benz GLE 6.8
Missouri Toyota RAV4 5.1
Montana
Nebraska Nissan Rogue 8.0
Nevada
New Hampshire Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 17.1
New Jersey Toyota RAV4 9.8
New Mexico
New York Chevrolet Blazer 6.8
North Carolina Toyota RAV4 6.6
North Dakota
Ohio Subaru Outback 6.3
Oklahoma Chevrolet Traverse 14.5
Oregon Subaru Ascent 21.4
Pennsylvania BMW X3 10.2
Rhode Island Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 10.1
South Carolina Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 5.1
South Dakota
Tennessee Ford Bronco 6.5
Texas Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 5.6
Utah Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited 13.0
Vermont
Virginia Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 11.8
Washington Subaru Crosstrek 10.9
West Virginia Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited 10.6
Wisconsin Ford Bronco Sport 17.0
Wyoming

Buyers who are making a new car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and supply constraints are expected to continue through 2022. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale and should be flexible on color and trim options.

