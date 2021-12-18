Dead eagles

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Christmas has come early for Pittsburgh birdwatchers: there’s a new 24/7 bald eagle camera in town. The Pennsylvania Game Commission gave U.S. Steel permission to set up a camera at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. U.S. Steel said employees first noticed the birds, named Irvin and Claire after the Mon Valley Works plants, three years ago. The pair began building their nest in 2019 and hatched an eaglet in 2020. They returned this year with two more eaglets which have successfully fledged. PixCams, which also provides live footage of the Hays eagles, installed the camera. Since discovering the eagles, U.S. Steel said employees have taken actions to protect them, posting signs, installing trail cameras and adding extra security. You can watch the eagles nest 24 hours a day, seven days a week here.

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO