ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dead eagles

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Hey hunters and fishermen, Centre Wildlife Care just reported it has lost eight eagles to lead poisoning this year. That is one Center in one year....

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluemountaineagle.com

Golden eagle released in Tumalo

TUMALO — Corky Luster was eager to see the golden eagle fly again through the juniper trees. Luster, a Tumalo resident and an emergency medical technician who volunteers with Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue, found the eagle near the Tumalo Canal Trailhead while on a hike Nov. 18 with his two short-haired retrievers.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Birds#Eagles#Lead Poisoning#Centre Wildlife Care#Center#Virtual Newsroom
WFPL

Bernheim golden eagles: Harper missing, feared dead

For the last few years, Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has been tracking a pair of golden eagles, Athena and Harper. The pair usually make their way back from their nesting grounds in Canada back to winter in Bernheim, but this time, Harper hasn’t returned.
ANIMALS
shorelineareanews.com

Ronald Bog: the eagle and the otter

Martin DeGrazia reports that "Two of my favorite visitors have come by in the last week. The eagle and the otter." Your editor keeps wanting to sing "The Holly and the Ivy." Maybe someone can write new words to the song.
ANIMALS
KAAL-TV

Bald eagle nest destroyed in Rochester for housing development

(ABC 6 News) - A bald eagle nest was torn down at the old Meadow Lakes golf club on Friday. Nearby residents were used to walking out of their homes and catching a pair of these iconic birds in a tree nearby. Contractors with the housing developer ML Group I LLC tore down the tree and burned the nest before a big snow storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
wbrc.com

Celebrating the Eagle

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - America’s national symbol, the bald eagle, will be celebrated in January and February when Lake Guntersville State Park hosts the annual Eagle Awareness Weekends, giving wildlife enthusiasts a chance to learn more about the magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. The popular weekend event attracts people of all ages from all over the United States, who come here to spend a winter getaway in one of Alabama’s most popular state parks immersed in nature-based learning.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

Bald Eagle Cam At U.S. Steel Plant Goes Live

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Christmas has come early for Pittsburgh birdwatchers: there’s a new 24/7 bald eagle camera in town. The Pennsylvania Game Commission gave U.S. Steel permission to set up a camera at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. U.S. Steel said employees first noticed the birds, named Irvin and Claire after the Mon Valley Works plants, three years ago. The pair began building their nest in 2019 and hatched an eaglet in 2020. They returned this year with two more eaglets which have successfully fledged. PixCams, which also provides live footage of the Hays eagles, installed the camera. Since discovering the eagles, U.S. Steel said employees have taken actions to protect them, posting signs, installing trail cameras and adding extra security. You can watch the eagles nest 24 hours a day, seven days a week here.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Liam Ford

Police seek tips after bald eagle found dead

JUNCTION CITY, OR — Oregon State Police are asking for help finding a person who killed a bald eagle near Cox Butte, they said today in a news release. The dead bald eagle was found near Cox Butte, west of Junction City, on Nov. 30, 2021, the OSP said.
OREGON STATE
westsidenewsny.com

The eagle has landed in Brockport

For a number of years, the Emily L. Knapp Museum in Brockport has been the home of two taxidermy golden eagles. Although they were treasured artifacts, the museum had limited space in which to display both of them. For a short time, one of the eagles was on loan to the Clarendon Historic Society. The only information the museum had was on a scrap of paper indicating that one of the eagles had been prepared by Nathan Locke Davis and was part of the William Palmer collection.
BROCKPORT, NY
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy