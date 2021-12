We here at CityBeat love a good made-for-TV holiday movie — the cheesier the better. Are you a still-single 30-something who gets magically stuck in a literal snow globe in order to find true romance this Christmas? Great. Have you fallen in love with a hot ghost who can only appear in the flesh for the 12 days leading up to Dec. 25? Even better. Are you a hard-working business woman from the big city who has to travel to a tiny town to take over some independent family inn/ornament factory/bakery/etc. only to fall in love with the hunk at the receiving end of your capitalist schemes before you uncover the true meaning for the season? Tell us more. Bonus points for fitting a castle or royalty, an actual secret Santa or a wacky case of mistaken identity into the wintry mix.

