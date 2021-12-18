Spanish truckers pressure government on fuel costs

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial production prices in November hit a record high for the second month in a row, pushed up by soaring power costs, the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday. Prices jumped 33.1% year on year in November, the fastest annual pace since the...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
Providers of commercial truck driving training are seeing more applicants seeking to fill what industry leaders say is a driver shortage. Training more drivers, along with people in related fields, might help to address supply chain snags businesses have been dealing with over the past year. Jay Morales with Coastal...
The head of DS Smith said raw materials, wage increases and energy costs have all hit but the business could benefit from another online boom. The costs of packaging have jumped more than 10% due to rising prices for energy, raw materials and supply chains, according to the boss of one of the UK’s biggest box makers.
Many farmers in the Corn Belt are justifiably concerned about the price of fertilizer in 2022. But that isn’t the only expense that may eat into the bottom line. Heating bills are also rising, and there is little indication they will level out anytime soon. “Propane prices are clearly...
(Reuters) – Climate-focused investors are calling on the major U.S. banks to quickly scale back their financing of new fossil fuel development, saying current commitments by the banks to curb global emissions are not enough. The investors have filed resolutions to try to bring the matter to shareholder votes...
Duke Energy Florida asked state regulators Friday to approve collecting an additional $314.2 million from customers because of higher-than-expected fuel costs for power plants. The proposal, if approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, would lead to Duke customers starting to pay more on their monthly bills in March and...
Things are moving fast for the British economy. Inflation has soared to the highest level in a decade, breaching 5% months earlier than expected. The headline figure masks much steeper rises for everyday items – the cost of apples and pears is up 25% in a year. Meanwhile, consumer...
Wholesale prices in German rose by 16.6% year on year in November, according to official data released on Monday, their biggest rise in six decades. Harmonised for comparison with inflation data from other European Union countries, prices rose 6% as raw materials costs and supply-chain constraints put pressure on manufacturers. On the month, wholesale prices rose 1.3% in November.
A protest by truckers and hauliers against soaring fuel prices that is expected to cause havoc in Dublin city centre is “not the way to do business”, Simon Harris has said.The Further Education Minister has hit out at groups including the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices over plans for a day-long “blockade” of the city on Monday.Retailers have condemned the plans, warning it will be the “difference between survival and closure” for many stores already badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.What is not the way to do business is for splinter groups to blockade effectively our capital...
MADRID (Reuters) -The Spanish government is in no rush to sell its 16% stake in Caixabank, Economy minister Nadia Calvino said in an interview with Spanish newspaper Expansion. "We are in no hurry to do so," Calvino said in the interview published on Monday, when asked when the state planned...
The head of Germany's navy said China's rapid naval buildup underlines a desire by leaders in Beijing to project strength. Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbachsaid China is increasing the size of its navy by the equivalent of the entire French navy every four years. Schonbach made his comments as the German...
News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
China has grown so powerful, its influence and wealth so great, that even news media in the capital of the free world will promote its communist agitprop for a slice of the pie. I’m not sure if this is a failing of Western journalism or the free market. Perhaps...
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WHO officials criticized blanket Covid vaccine booster programs as poor countries struggle to obtain initial immunization shots. The officials warned vaccine inequality could lead to the emergence of more mutant variants. The comments from the WHO come as health officials in the U.S. promote vaccine booster shots amid a surge...
Comments / 0