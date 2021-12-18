Top 21 Best War Movies On Netflix Right Now

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Unforgivable, The Shack, and Back to the Outback. If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Thursday, Dec. 16 is almost exactly the same as yesterday, with Eye in the Sky replacing Stepmom at No. 9 being the only change. No. 1 is The Unforgivable, a heavy drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO