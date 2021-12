The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Wyoming has been found in a member of the University of Wyoming community. Lab sequencing has confirmed that a student living off campus with recent domestic travel is infected with the Omicron variant, and confirmation is pending for a second off-campus student presumed to also be infected with the variant. Both cases were initially identified as part of UW’s diagnostic testing program conducted through the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) involved in confirmation.

