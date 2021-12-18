ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish truckers pressure government on fuel costs

 4 days ago

Spanish truckers have won concessions from the government to help check rising...

WTAJ

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
BUSINESS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Supply chain snags, aging workforce fuel demand for truckers, training

Providers of commercial truck driving training are seeing more applicants seeking to fill what industry leaders say is a driver shortage. Training more drivers, along with people in related fields, might help to address supply chain snags businesses have been dealing with over the past year. Jay Morales with Coastal...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Shropshire Star

Packaging boss reveals 10% hike in costs for boxes due to inflation pressure

The head of DS Smith said raw materials, wage increases and energy costs have all hit but the business could benefit from another online boom. The costs of packaging have jumped more than 10% due to rising prices for energy, raw materials and supply chains, according to the boss of one of the UK’s biggest box makers.
BUSINESS
Twin Falls Times-News

Heating fuel among farm cost increases

Many farmers in the Corn Belt are justifiably concerned about the price of fertilizer in 2022. But that isn’t the only expense that may eat into the bottom line. Heating bills are also rising, and there is little indication they will level out anytime soon. “Propane prices are clearly...
INDUSTRY
usf.edu

Fuel costs could drive up Duke bills

Duke Energy Florida asked state regulators Friday to approve collecting an additional $314.2 million from customers because of higher-than-expected fuel costs for power plants. The proposal, if approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, would lead to Duke customers starting to pay more on their monthly bills in March and...
TAMPA, FL
Germany wholesale prices surge as cost pressures intensify

Wholesale prices in German rose by 16.6% year on year in November, according to official data released on Monday, their biggest rise in six decades. Harmonised for comparison with inflation data from other European Union countries, prices rose 6% as raw materials costs and supply-chain constraints put pressure on manufacturers. On the month, wholesale prices rose 1.3% in November.
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Cost Pressures Rising as Stellantis Prepares for EVs

With electrification expected to drive up the cost of new vehicles, Stellantis has no choice but to boost productivity and to continue reducing cost to hang on to its middle-class customer base, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a session with reporters in Detroit. “I have to fight for the...
BUSINESS
