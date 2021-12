There are plenty of great Christmas gift options out there these days. However, it's not always easy to find the perfect present for every single person on your shopping list. Gift cards are always an option, though, as Live About points out, simply giving someone a certificate to their favorite store or restaurant can seem "impersonal" and even "lazy." Instead, why not try your hand at a homemade gift for that hard-to-shop-for family member or friend? Not only will you get to avoid the chaos that comes with venturing to the mall at this time of year, but the recipient will probably appreciate the one-of-a-kind gift even more because of all the thought and time you put into it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO