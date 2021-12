Hyperbole is among the most frequently used rhetorical devices, maybe the most in fact. Intentionally using exaggeration or for emphasis for the effect to make a point is a tricky bit of sophistry consistently used across the political media spectrum, but there are times when one can go so far as to enter the realm of absurdly irresponsible. Or maybe irresponsibly absurd?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO