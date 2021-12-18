NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving returning to the Nets as a part-time player

The Brooklyn Nets took a strict stance on vaccination status among its players early in the season – but now that the team has several players stuck in health and safety protocol, the organization is ironically allowing an unvaccinated player back into the fold.

Kyrie Irving still has not received a COVID-19 vaccination, and New York City regulations will soon stipulate that he needs two shots to be eligible to play at home in Brooklyn. The Nets ruled months ago that Irving would be ineligible to play in home or away games if he did not fulfill the requirements to become a full-time player, but as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, the team has reconsidered and is now on a path to allow Irving to return part-time.

Irving will have to test negative on five consecutive days before he is allowed to return to the team, and while he’ll be allowed to practice at home, he’ll only be eligible to play on the road.

