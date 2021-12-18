ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Predictions

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

With four weeks to go in the 2021 NFL regular season, every playoff berth is still up for grabs. Nobody has clinched a spot in the postseason yet, and there are some tight races taking place in both the AFC and NFC. While several division races are shaping up...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
State
Washington State
baltimoreravens.com

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides update on availability of Chris Jones, Willie Gay, Josh Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is back in the building at 1 Arrowhead Drive after playing the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. Chiefs players won’t join Reid until Tuesday, so there were no injury updates from the head coach to start the week. He was, however, asked about the players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the potential for their availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers isn't surprised Ravens went for two at end of game: 'They didn't feel like they could stop us'

John Harbaugh's decision to go for two and the win -- rather than kick the extra point and tie it with less than a minute left in regulation -- generated controversy around the NFL about whether he made the right call. From the other sideline, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers weren't surprised the Baltimore Ravens went for the win instead of playing for overtime.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers Game Sunday: Steelers vs Chiefs Odds and Prediction for Week 16 NFL Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a must-win matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Here are the odds and predictions for this pivotal contest. I can’t stress enough how important the Pittsburgh Steelers win in Week 15 over the Tennesse Titans was. Thanks to a remarkable effort by their defense that created 4 takeaways and allowed just 13 points, Mike Tomlin’s team now advanced to 7-6-1 on the season and still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Star DE Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without a top defensive player on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will miss the team’s next game due to COVID-19. Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley announced that DE Joey Bosa, who is being placed on Reserve/COVID,...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers game is clouded by COVID questions

If you find yourself refreshing your Twitter feed, turning to news sites, and/or trying to find a TV channel with answers about what to expect for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ scheduled Week 16 game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, just know you’re not alone. In fact, some of those involved in the actual game are likely doing the very same thing.
NFL

