This is the time of year when families gather around the dinner table to eat a variety of appetizing dishes. While preparing to partake, it’s also important to consider the amount of food waste produced during the holiday season. According to the WorldWatch Institute, Americans generate three times as much food waste between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than the rest of the year, with $293 million in food waste generated during Thanksgiving alone. Fortunately, there is a way to put a few dollars back in your pocket as well as limit the number of food scraps produced during the preparation of those delectable dishes. Consider kitchen scrap gardening.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO