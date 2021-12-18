ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

12 best red wines: Bottles to savour this winter and beyond

For many, a well-chosen bottle of red is a fundamental feature of any good night in – something we’ve become increasingly familiar with over the past two years.Yet for Jamie Smith, certified sommelier and co-founder of The Online Wine Tasting Club, several interesting wine trends emerged during lockdown. “People are drinking a little less, but they are happy to spend the same amount of money, so are able to ‘upgrade’ their wines,” he says. “The other point is, during lockdown, wine tasting became huge. Consumers were exposed to new wines they wouldn’t have gone for before, meaning that many have...
DRINKS
focusnewspaper.com

Chase The Winter Blues With The Winter Wine & Beer Passport

Surry County, NC – Chase the blues this winter with an assortment of reds, whites and ambers. The 2021-22 Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport serves up tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery in North Carolina wine country. The passport expands to 18 locations this winter to include four wineries that recently opened along the Surry County Wine Trail.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
kyma.com

Cookie wine

Oreo and Barefoot wine team up for a new sweet wine. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot wine had come up with a cookie wine just in time for the holidays. It's called "Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine." It is available today until supplies last.
DRINKS
culturemap.com

Lone Star Wine Cellars presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lone Star Wine Cellars will present the 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk, where guests can experience the charm of a real-life Hallmark movie while sipping on festive wine and wine cocktails inside local downtown boutiques. They can also find a one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and explore the uniquely McKinney Christmas festivities, including a Christmas Carousel and other holiday treats.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Beaver Dam#Bonfire#Food Drink#Gaylord Food
Time Out Global

These London pubs are serving takeaway mulled wine this winter

Christmastime is coming and new variant Omnicron is putting the cat among the turkeys: so perhaps it’s time to revisit the hottest trend of 2020, takeaway mulled wine. Even if you’re feeling nervy about sitting inside your local pub, you can still show your support – and fuel any bracing walks around the capital. C’mon! It’s all good exercise.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sunderland Echo

13 places to visit across the North East for a winter walk with the family

Temperatures have turned especially cold across the North East in recent weeks, with the region welcoming its first snowfall of the new winter season alongside plenty of frosty mornings. As the chilly weather continues, we turned to your expertise to find the best places to visit for a wintry walk...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
utahstories.com

Where to Celebrate Great Food and Wine this Winter

The good folks at Caffe Molise want to remind you for private holiday dining to “book early to avoid disappointment” by emailing info@caffemolise.com or calling 801-364-8833 for information and pricing. Caffe Molise’s private dining rooms can accommodate events and private parties from an intimate gathering of 10 to...
RESTAURANTS
northernexpress.com

Holiday Lights Fun Run/Walk

Run/walk through TC's Central Neighborhood to view the festive holiday lights. Wear your best holiday attire. Bring a $5 donation or one pet supply item to be donated to the Cherryland Humane Society.
LIFESTYLE
northernexpress.com

Comfort & Wine: Winter Recipes to Warm the Heart and Belly

Northern Michigan wineries share some of the best meals and drinks made with their wine. Forget that "Apple Pie-Crumble" candle and those “Snowy Christmas Pine” plug-ins. The best scent of the season is a hearty homecooked meal bubbling on the stovetop or baking in your oven. Mom might say the only special ingredient you need to make those dishes memorable is love — and we don’t disagree — but on these cold winter nights, we’re finding the addition of a little local wine takes even the most heartwarming dish over the top. Here are four we adore, each courtesy of a northern Michigan winery.
RECIPES
northernexpress.com

Winter Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the earth, the seasons, & your own sacred journey. Guided meditation & ceremony: bring whatever speaks to you - a picture, a message, a token. For info call: 231-383-0803.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
funcheap.com

First Day of Winter 2021: San Francisco Walking Tour Day

It’s the first day of winter, so why not celebrate and head outdoors to explore this beautiful city. San Francisco City Guides hosts free walking tours on the winter solstice. Although the tours are free tips for your host are greatly apprecaited. First Day of Winter. Tuesday December 21,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Florida Weekly

2022 Naples Winter Wine Festival unveils lineup of master sommeliers

The Naples Winter Wine Festival announced the lineup of esteemed master sommeliers headlining the 2022 Festival. With the theme “Rise Up: Twenty Twenty Twogether,” the NWWF will return to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples highlighting the finest food, wine and incredible live auction lots on Jan. 28-30. The...
NAPLES, FL
wzid.com

17th annual Winter Wine Spectacular

Join us at one of our favorite events- The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlets 18th Annual Winter Wine Spectacular benefitting Easter Seals. It’s coming up on Thursday, January 27th, 2022 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Manchester!. Tickets are on sale now!. The Grand Tasting room is...
MANCHESTER, NH
klbjfm.com

Wine Time!

For our last show of the year, we had wine guy Tim Flynn back on for a tasting of some bubbly. Tim educated us on sparkling wine versus Champagne, the different types of caviar and generally classed up the show. Hit him up for tastings at wineguyflynn@gmail.com or check out his website at www.anforawines.com.
DRINKS
skiddle.com

The Winter Rooftop Garden: Cheese & Wine!

The Roof Garden is ready! Celebrate the festive season with a warm glass of mulled wine and view Cardiff's magical Christmas lights from above. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Lots of extra seating Inside & Out, with plenty...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy