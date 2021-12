SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs jumped on the Clippers early and never let up over the course of a dominant 116-92 win in Los Angeles. It was the second game of a back to back, and Dejounte Murray led six Spurs in double figures, notching his sixth triple double of the season. He now leads the NBA in that category, and is the first Spur to ever get six in the same year.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO