Spanish truckers pressure government on fuel costs

(Reuters) -Spanish industrial production prices in November hit a record high for the second month in a row, pushed up by soaring power costs, the Spanish National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday. Prices jumped 33.1% year on year in November, the fastest annual pace since the data series began...
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
The costs of packaging have jumped more than 10% due to rising prices for energy, raw materials and supply chains, according to the boss of one of the UK’s biggest box makers.Miles Roberts, chief executive of DS Smith, told the PA news agency that prices have been passed on to his customers.But despite retailers and online sellers paying more for packaging, companies are using the structural shifts to more online shopping to improve the quality of packaging used.Mr Roberts also suggested the latest Covid-19 restrictions introduced in the UK could see a further boost in online sales, while the recent...
Mercedes and Kingspan have ended their controversial partnership with immediate effect after coming under pressure from the UK government about the deal. Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced a “global sustainability partnership” with Kingspan, despite the company supplying some of the cladding that was deemed responsible for the scale of the Grenfell tower fire in London in 2017. An ongoing public inquiry has accused Kingspan of ignoring fire safety test results, and Mercedes was heavily criticized for the timing of the deal, with a government minister even threatening to place further scrutiny on Formula 1 sponsorship deals in future.
Many farmers in the Corn Belt are justifiably concerned about the price of fertilizer in 2022. But that isn’t the only expense that may eat into the bottom line. Heating bills are also rising, and there is little indication they will level out anytime soon. “Propane prices are clearly...
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Climate-focused investors are calling on the major U.S. banks to quickly scale back their financing of new fossil fuel development, saying current commitments by the banks to curb global emissions are not enough. The investors have filed resolutions to try to bring the matter to shareholder...
Wholesale prices in German rose by 16.6% year on year in November, according to official data released on Monday, their biggest rise in six decades. Harmonised for comparison with inflation data from other European Union countries, prices rose 6% as raw materials costs and supply-chain constraints put pressure on manufacturers. On the month, wholesale prices rose 1.3% in November.
A protest by truckers and hauliers against soaring fuel prices that is expected to cause havoc in Dublin city centre is “not the way to do business”, Simon Harris has said.The Further Education Minister has hit out at groups including the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices over plans for a day-long “blockade” of the city on Monday.Retailers have condemned the plans, warning it will be the “difference between survival and closure” for many stores already badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.What is not the way to do business is for splinter groups to blockade effectively our capital...
MADRID (Reuters) -The Spanish government is in no rush to sell its 16% stake in Caixabank, Economy minister Nadia Calvino said in an interview with Spanish newspaper Expansion. "We are in no hurry to do so," Calvino said in the interview published on Monday, when asked when the state planned...
Pressure is building on Canada’s Liberal government to make good on its election promises to tax real estate investors. During the recent election campaign, the Liberals promised to make housing more affordable by introducing an anti-flipping tax on residential properties, requiring properties to be held for at least 12 months. They also promised to “stop excessive profits in the financialization of housing” by reviewing the tax treatment of large corporate real estate owners, such as real estate investment trusts. The Liberals also pledged to “put in place policies to curb excessive profits in this area, while protecting small independent landlords” and to “review the down payment requirements for investment properties.”
The head of Germany's navy said China's rapid naval buildup underlines a desire by leaders in Beijing to project strength. Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbachsaid China is increasing the size of its navy by the equivalent of the entire French navy every four years. Schonbach made his comments as the German...
News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
China has grown so powerful, its influence and wealth so great, that even news media in the capital of the free world will promote its communist agitprop for a slice of the pie. I’m not sure if this is a failing of Western journalism or the free market. Perhaps...
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WHO officials criticized blanket Covid vaccine booster programs as poor countries struggle to obtain initial immunization shots. The officials warned vaccine inequality could lead to the emergence of more mutant variants. The comments from the WHO come as health officials in the U.S. promote vaccine booster shots amid a surge...
(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
Wizz Air has announced “significant growth” at Gatwick Airport to help get UK aviation “back on its feet”.The low-cost airline said it has acquired 15 daily take-off and landing slots at the West Sussex airport from Norwegian which axed its long-haul operations in January.The deal means Wizz Air will have four more Airbus A321neo aircraft based at Gatwick from spring next year, taking the total to five.This will allow it to launch a number of new routes, putting it in competition with easyJet and British Airways’ new short-haul subsidiary.The 2022 season has the potential to be a tremendous opportunity for UK...
