Tulsa, OK

Police investigating after man shot inside Tulsa home

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
North Johnstown Ave Shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in a home Saturday morning, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police responded to a home in the 5400 block of North Johnstown Ave around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a noise compliant but had to leave because a crime hadn’t been committed, police said.

Two hours later, they returned to the home after receiving a 911 call that a man had been shot, police said.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooting is likely related to a a disturbance with a neighbor right before the shooting.

Whitney Mason
4d ago

police need to take noise complaints serious. folks can be real ignorant but when you match energy you get shot. sad

